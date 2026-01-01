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Poster of The House in Karp Lane
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The House in Karp Lane
7.6

The House in Karp Lane

, 1965
Das Haus in der Karpfengasse
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of The House in Karp Lane
7.6

Synopsis

The film depicts the fate of the residents of an apartment block in Prague’s Jewish quarter following the invasion by German troops in 1939. Among them is an elderly widow who had once disowned her son and now wishes to bring him to Brazil; there are also the owners of a stationery shop, who are driven to ruin by the German occupiers. The caretaker Glaser, who is of German descent, also comes under pressure when his son is arrested in a communist pub. To save his own skin, he informs on two young people who are active in the resistance.

Cast

Edith Schultze-Westrum
Frantisek Filipovský
Wolfgang Kieling
Walter Taub
Hana Vítová
Martin Gregor
Director Kurt Hoffmann
Writer Gerd Angermann, M.Y. Ben-Gavriel
Composer Zdenek Liska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 7 March 1965
Release date
14 May 1965 Germany
Production Independent Film, Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), MFL Filmgesellschaft
Also known as
Das Haus in der Karpfengasse, The House in Karp Lane

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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