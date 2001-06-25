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Kurt Hoffmann Kurt Hoffmann
Kinoafisha Persons Kurt Hoffmann

Kurt Hoffmann

Kurt Hoffmann

Date of Birth
12 November 1910
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
25 June 2001

Popular Films

The House in Karp Lane 7.6
The House in Karp Lane (1965)
Wir Wunderkinder 7.5
Wir Wunderkinder (1958)
The Gripsholm Castle 6.4
The Gripsholm Castle (1963)

Filmography

Praetorius 5.7
Praetorius Dr. med. Hiob Prätorius
Comedy 1965, West Germany
The House in Karp Lane 7.6
The House in Karp Lane Das Haus in der Karpfengasse
Drama 1965, Germany
The Gripsholm Castle 6.4
The Gripsholm Castle Schloß Gripsholm
Comedy, Romantic 1963, Germany
The Haunted Castle 6.3
The Haunted Castle Das Spukschloß im Spessart
Comedy, Fantasy, Musical 1960, Germany
Wir Wunderkinder 7.5
Wir Wunderkinder Wir Wunderkinder
Comedy 1958, West Germany
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