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Kurt Hoffmann
Kurt Hoffmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Hoffmann
Kurt Hoffmann
Kurt Hoffmann
Date of Birth
12 November 1910
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
25 June 2001
Popular Films
7.6
The House in Karp Lane
(1965)
7.5
Wir Wunderkinder
(1958)
6.4
The Gripsholm Castle
(1963)
Filmography
5.7
Praetorius
Dr. med. Hiob Prätorius
Comedy
1965, West Germany
7.6
The House in Karp Lane
Das Haus in der Karpfengasse
Drama
1965, Germany
6.4
The Gripsholm Castle
Schloß Gripsholm
Comedy, Romantic
1963, Germany
6.3
The Haunted Castle
Das Spukschloß im Spessart
Comedy, Fantasy, Musical
1960, Germany
7.5
Wir Wunderkinder
Wir Wunderkinder
Comedy
1958, West Germany
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