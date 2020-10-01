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Poster of Video Kings
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Video Kings
7.7

Video Kings

, 2020
Králové videa
Slovakia / Comedy, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Video Kings
7.7

Synopsis

Copying videos illegally on a mass scale is one thing, but making a marketable product out of them is quite another. Just think of the most basic problem: language – your average customer won’t be a polyglot! The answer to that problem all over Central and Eastern Europe was a practice called rychlodabing, or speed dubbing in Czech, which consisted of one sole actor voicing all characters, with the original voices usually still audible beneath. This is how millions of people in the ČSSR encountered many forms of cinema for the first time in the 1980s, and how many foreign words became lodged (in a corrupted fashion) in everyday language. Some expressions (often curse words) were born. That’s popular culture at its liveliest. Video Kings is an oral history monument to the art of rychlodabing and some of its masters, as well as a collective reminiscence from a time of political transformation, and how ordinary people were agents of that change in extraordinary ways.

Cast

Ondřej Hejma
Ondrej Neff
Miroslav Táborský
Frantisek Fuka
Zdenek Troska
Petr Svoboda
Director Lukáš Bulava, Lukas Bulava
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 October 2020
Release date
24 May 2021 Czechia
1 October 2020 Slovakia 15
Budget €26,000
Worldwide Gross $2,353
Production Artactive Production, Blackout Production
Also known as
Králové videa, Králi videa, Video Kings

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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