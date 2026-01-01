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The Revenge of La Llorona
The Revenge of La Llorona
, 2027
The Revenge of La Llorona
USA / Horror
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Synopsis
A grieving mother's ancient curse targets a troubled family, forcing them to confront their own hidden past while fighting to survive her supernatural wrath.
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Cast
Raymond Cruz
Edy Ganem
Monica Raymund
Jay Hernandez
Martín Fajardo
Acston Luca Porto
Director
Santiago Menghini
Writer
Sean Tretta
,
Tobias Iaconis
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2027
World premiere
8 April 2027
Release date
8 April 2027
Germany
9 April 2027
Great Britain
9 April 2029
Ireland
9 April 2027
Spain
9 April 2027
USA
Production
New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Coin Operated
Also known as
The Revenge of La Llorona
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