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Poster of The Revenge of La Llorona
Kinoafisha Films The Revenge of La Llorona

The Revenge of La Llorona

, 2027
The Revenge of La Llorona
USA / Horror
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Poster of The Revenge of La Llorona
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Synopsis

A grieving mother's ancient curse targets a troubled family, forcing them to confront their own hidden past while fighting to survive her supernatural wrath.

Cast

Raymond Cruz
Raymond Cruz
Edy Ganem
Monica Raymund
Monica Raymund
Jay Hernandez
Jay Hernandez
Martín Fajardo
Acston Luca Porto
Director Santiago Menghini
Writer Sean Tretta, Tobias Iaconis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2027
World premiere 8 April 2027
Release date
8 April 2027 Germany
9 April 2027 Great Britain
9 April 2029 Ireland
9 April 2027 Spain
9 April 2027 USA
Production New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Coin Operated
Also known as
The Revenge of La Llorona

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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