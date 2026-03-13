Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
8.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Landa
8.2
Landa
, 2026
Landa
Spain / Biography, Documentary
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.2
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Portrait of Alfredo Landa, Spanish cinema's most popular actor. From landismo to his greatest roles, featuring public affection, prestigious awards, unreleased material, and intimate testimonies about the person behind the performer
Expand
Cast
Alfredo Landa
José Sacristán
Miguel Rellán
Antonio Resines
Marta Medina
Javier Gutiérrez
Director
Gracia Querejeta
,
Miguel Olid
Writer
Miguel Olid
,
Gracia Querejeta
Composer
Nerea Alberdi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 March 2026
Release date
17 April 2026
Spain
Production
Baleuko S.L., Basque Audiovisual, CaixaBank
Also known as
Landa
More
Film rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
8.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Litvyak
2026, Russia, Action, Drama, History, War
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Undertone
2025, Canada / USA, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Grace
2025, Italy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree