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Poster of Landa
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Landa
8.2

Landa

, 2026
Landa
Spain / Biography, Documentary
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Poster of Landa
8.2
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Synopsis

Portrait of Alfredo Landa, Spanish cinema's most popular actor. From landismo to his greatest roles, featuring public affection, prestigious awards, unreleased material, and intimate testimonies about the person behind the performer

Cast

Alfredo Landa
José Sacristán
José Sacristán
Miguel Rellán
Antonio Resines
Marta Medina
Javier Gutiérrez
Javier Gutiérrez
Director Gracia Querejeta, Miguel Olid
Writer Miguel Olid, Gracia Querejeta
Composer Nerea Alberdi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 March 2026
Release date
17 April 2026 Spain
Production Baleuko S.L., Basque Audiovisual, CaixaBank
Also known as
Landa

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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