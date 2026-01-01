Menu
María José Alfonso
María José Alfonso
María José Alfonso
María José Alfonso
María José Alfonso
Date of Birth
27 March 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Cuando tú no estás
(1966)
5.9
Cielo abierto, El
(2001)
Filmography
5.9
Cielo abierto, El
Cielo abierto, El
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2001, Spain
7.4
Cuando tú no estás
Cuando tu no estas
Comedy, Musical, Drama
1966, Spain
