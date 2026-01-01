María José Alfonso

Menu
Date of Birth
27 March 1940
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

7.4
Cuando tú no estás (1966)
Cielo abierto, El 5.9
Cielo abierto, El (2001)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cielo abierto, El 5.9
Cielo abierto, El Cielo abierto, El
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2001, Spain
7.4
Cuando tú no estás Cuando tu no estas
Comedy, Musical, Drama 1966, Spain
