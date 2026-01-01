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Poster of Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey
Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey

Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey

, 2025
Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey
Czechia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey
Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey - trailer
Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey  trailer

Synopsis

When director and ethnologist Hana Nováková encountered an elk, it changed her life. And she wasn’t the first. For centuries, people across continents and cultures have been fascinated by this ancient totem animal, one of the largest mammals in the northern hemisphere. Whereas in the past they wanted to conquer it, today they tend to listen to it. The director’s cinematic odyssey is the result of several years of searching for the secrets of the moose. It leads from Czech forests through a Russian domestication station to the territory of the indigenous peoples of Canada. A collage of stories told from personal, spiritual, and scientific perspectives shows the moose as a guide between worlds, a symbol of balance and renewal, and a possible answer to the question of how we can heal our relationship with nature.
Director Hana Nováková
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Guru Film, Peter Kerekes
Also known as
Amoosed: A Moose Odyssey

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