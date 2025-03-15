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6.9
Kinoafisha
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Departures
6.9
Departures
, 2025
Departures
Great Britain / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Synopsis
It’s instant chemistry when Benji encounters Jake at an airport departures gate. Their on-going relationship unfolds through intimate trips to Amsterdam, revealing a complex power dynamic.
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Cast
Liam Boyle
Kieran
Kerry Howard
Jackie
Lorraine Stanley
Janet (Benji's Mum)
Ali Afzal
Robby
Saira Choudhry
Olivia
Lloyd Eyre-Morgan
Benji
David Tag
Jake
Tyler Conti
Ryan
Anthony Crank
Dom Top
Kimberly Hart-Simpson
Vanessa
Jake Haymes
Tommy
Jacob Partali
Younger Jake
Director
Lloyd Eyre-Morgan
,
Neil Ely
Writer
Lloyd Eyre-Morgan
Composer
Ali Ingle
,
Stephanie Singer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
15 March 2025
Release date
29 April 2026
France
17 April 2026
Great Britain
Worldwide Gross
$26,346
Production
Punk Spirit Films
Also known as
Departures, Embarquement immédiat, Gidişler
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes
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