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Poster of Departures
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Departures
6.9

Departures

, 2025
Departures
Great Britain / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Poster of Departures
6.9
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Synopsis

It’s instant chemistry when Benji encounters Jake at an airport departures gate. Their on-going relationship unfolds through intimate trips to Amsterdam, revealing a complex power dynamic.

Cast

Liam Boyle
Kieran
Kerry Howard
Jackie
Lorraine Stanley
Janet (Benji's Mum)
Ali Afzal
Robby
Saira Choudhry
Olivia
Lloyd Eyre-Morgan
Benji
David Tag
Jake
Tyler Conti
Ryan
Anthony Crank
Dom Top
Kimberly Hart-Simpson
Vanessa
Jake Haymes
Tommy
Jacob Partali
Younger Jake
Director Lloyd Eyre-Morgan, Neil Ely
Writer Lloyd Eyre-Morgan
Composer Ali Ingle, Stephanie Singer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 March 2025
Release date
29 April 2026 France
17 April 2026 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $26,346
Production Punk Spirit Films
Also known as
Departures, Embarquement immédiat, Gidişler

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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