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Poster of The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
7.2

The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels

, 2026
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
USA / Documentary
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Not going 0
Poster of The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
7.2
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Follows the life and career of WWE performer Shawn Michaels, tracing his rise, personal struggles, and eventual comeback with an unfiltered look at his journey.

Cast

Sean Michaels
Mark Calaway
Paul Levesque
Bret Hart
Kevin Nash
Kevin Nash
Matrick Belton
Director Matt Braine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 13 April 2026
World premiere 13 April 2026
Production WWE Studios
Also known as
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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