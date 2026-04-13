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7.2
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The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
7.2
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
, 2026
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
USA / Documentary
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Synopsis
Follows the life and career of WWE performer Shawn Michaels, tracing his rise, personal struggles, and eventual comeback with an unfiltered look at his journey.
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Cast
Sean Michaels
Mark Calaway
Paul Levesque
Bret Hart
Kevin Nash
Matrick Belton
Director
Matt Braine
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
13 April 2026
World premiere
13 April 2026
Production
WWE Studios
Also known as
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
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