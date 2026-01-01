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Filmography
Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle
Date of Birth
9 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
Warrior
(2011)
7.2
The Epidemic
(2023)
7.1
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
(2026)
Filmography
7.1
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
Documentary
2026, USA
7.2
The Epidemic
The Epidemic
Action, Adventure, Crime
2023, Great Britain / USA
4
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8
Warrior
Warrior
Drama, Action
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Dylan Dog: Dead of Night
Dylan Dog: Dead of Night
Mystery, Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
Watch trailer
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