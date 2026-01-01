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Kurt Angle Kurt Angle
Kinoafisha Persons Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle

Date of Birth
9 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
183 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Warrior 8.0
Warrior (2011)
The Epidemic 7.2
The Epidemic (2023)
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels 7.1
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels (2026)

Filmography

The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels 7.1
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
Documentary 2026, USA
The Epidemic 7.2
The Epidemic The Epidemic
Action, Adventure, Crime 2023, Great Britain / USA
Sharknado 2: The Second One 4
Sharknado 2: The Second One Sharknado 2: The Second One
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Warrior 8
Warrior Warrior
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Dylan Dog: Dead of Night 5.8
Dylan Dog: Dead of Night Dylan Dog: Dead of Night
Mystery, Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Watch trailer
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