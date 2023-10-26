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Poster of The World According to My Dad
6.7
The World According to My Dad - jiříkovo vidění / the world according to my dad - trailer, documentary, 2023
Kinoafisha Films The World According to My Dad
6.7

The World According to My Dad

, 2023
The World According to My Dad
Czechia, Slovakia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The World According to My Dad
6.7
The World According to My Dad - jiříkovo vidění / the world according to my dad - trailer, documentary, 2023
The World According to My Dad  jiříkovo vidění / the world according to my dad - trailer, documentary, 2023

Synopsis

Jiří, a Czech physicist and a visionary handyman, has an idea on how to save the planet. But no one will listen to him. His daughter, Marta, a musician and mother of two, is annoyed at this. She takes her camera and goes "out into the world" with her dad. She wants to see if the world could work just as Jiri had envisioned it. Humor is brought to the film as they showcase their combined and inventive strategies on how they should present their idea and to whom.

Cast

Jiří Svoboda
Marta Kovářová
Marta Kovárová
Marta Kovářová
Jirí Svoboda
Greta Thunberg
Director Marta Kovářová, Marta Kovárová, Marta Kovářová
Writer Marta Kovářová, Marta Kovářová, Marta Kovárová
Composer Marta Kovárová, Marta Kovářová, Marta Kovářová
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 26 October 2023
Release date
2 November 2023 Czechia U
Budget €150,000
Production GNOMON Production s.r.o.
Also known as
The World According to My Dad, Jiříkovo vidění, Maailm vastavalt minu isale

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The World According to My Dad - jiříkovo vidění / the world according to my dad - trailer, documentary, 2023
The World According to My Dad Jiříkovo vidění / the world according to my dad - trailer, documentary, 2023
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