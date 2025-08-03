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Poster of GRACE A Prayer for Peace
GRACE A Prayer for Peace - grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)
Kinoafisha Films GRACE A Prayer for Peace

GRACE A Prayer for Peace

, 2025
GRACE A Prayer for Peace
New Zealand / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
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GRACE A Prayer for Peace - grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)
GRACE A Prayer for Peace  grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)

Synopsis

A portrait of one of Aotearoa’s greatest living artists by one of our greatest documentary filmmakers. You should expect something special, and that’s what you get.

Cast

Robin White
Ebonie Fifita
Taeko Ogawa
Director Gaylene Preston
Composer Jan Preston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 3 August 2025
Release date
3 August 2025 New Zealand
Worldwide Gross $26,169
Production Gaylene Preston Productions, RNZ, NZ On Air
Also known as
GRACE A Prayer for Peace

Film rating

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Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
GRACE A Prayer for Peace - grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)
GRACE A Prayer for Peace Grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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