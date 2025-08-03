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GRACE A Prayer for Peace
GRACE A Prayer for Peace
, 2025
GRACE A Prayer for Peace
New Zealand / Documentary / 18+
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GRACE A Prayer for Peace
grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)
grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)
Synopsis
A portrait of one of Aotearoa’s greatest living artists by one of our greatest documentary filmmakers. You should expect something special, and that’s what you get.
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Cast
Robin White
Ebonie Fifita
Taeko Ogawa
Director
Gaylene Preston
Composer
Jan Preston
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
New Zealand
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
3 August 2025
Release date
3 August 2025
New Zealand
Worldwide Gross
$26,169
Production
Gaylene Preston Productions, RNZ, NZ On Air
Also known as
GRACE A Prayer for Peace
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GRACE A Prayer for Peace
Grace a prayer for peace | official trailer (2025)
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