Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Maigret in Society
6.0
Maigret in Society - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Maigret in Society
6.0

Maigret in Society

, 2026
Maigret et le mort amoureux
France, Belgium / Crime, Drama, Detective
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 2
Poster of Maigret in Society
6.0
Going 1
Not going 2
Maigret in Society - Official trailer
Maigret in Society  Official trailer

Synopsis

Commissioner Maigret rushes to the Quai d’Orsay with Lieutenant Janvier. There, they find Mademoiselle Larrieu in a state of shock. That very morning, she discovered the bullet-riddled body of Mr. Berthier-Lagès, a renowned former ambassador whom she had served as a housekeeper for 46 years. While searching the victim's apartment, Maigret and Janvier uncover hundreds of letters. The diplomat had maintained a fifty-year-long love correspondence with a certain Princess of Vuynes, whose husband - by a strange coincidence - had died just a few days earlier. As he confronts the various members of the two families and the suspicious silence of Mademoiselle Larrieu, Maigret finds himself faced with surprise after surprise, watching his certainties crumble - until the solution to the mystery finally hits him in the face at the very last moment...

Cast

Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Commissaire Jules Maigret
Olivier Rabourdin
Olivier Rabourdin
Le procureur
Micha Lescot
Micha Lescot
Mazeron
Laurent Poitrenaux
Laurent Poitrenaux
Philippe de Vuynes
Irène Jacob
Irène Jacob
Louise Maigret
Manuel Guillot
Détective Janvier
Anne Alvaro
Anne Alvaro
Jacqueline Larrieu, dite Jacotte
Julia Faure
Juliette
Arcadi Radeff
Dominique Reymond
Dominique Reymond
La princesse Isi de Vuynes
Stéphane Mercoyrol
Hugues Quester
Director Pascal Bonitzer
Writer Pascal Bonitzer, Georges Simenon
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 February 2026
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia U Films
18 February 2026 France
24 September 2026 Italy
Worldwide Gross $1,977,495
Production SBS Productions, Versus Production, Proximus
Also known as
Maigret et le mort amoureux, Maigret in Society, Ha'Mefa'ke'akh Maigret: Koolam Khashoodim, Maigret and the Dead Lover, Maigret i la mort de l'embaixador, Maigret y la muerte del embajador, Maigret, l'amore e la morte, Мегрэ и влюблённый мертвец, Maigret et le crime de la rue de Bellechasse, Maigret et les vieillards

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Maigret in Society - Official trailer
Maigret in Society Official trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more