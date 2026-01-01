Menu
Manuel Guillot
Manuel Guillot
Manuel Guillot
Manuel Guillot
Manuel Guillot
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
The Second Act
(2024)
0.0
The Hunt
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
The Hunt
Thriller, Drama
2026, France
6.4
The Second Act
Le deuxième acte
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
