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Poster of The Lizard
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Lizard
4.1

The Lizard

, 2024
Kuang Bao Ju Xi
China / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Lizard
4.1

Synopsis

A young man climbs into the mountains to pick up a meteorite that has fallen there and is killed by something. The "thing" descends to the village and begins to eat the inhabitants one by one, terrorizing the entire island.

Cast

Bo Yuen Chan
Yang Yuxi
Sammy Sum
Yixue Cao
Tao Jingyi
Director Cecil Man Ching Cheng
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 27 March 2024
Release date
27 March 2024 China
9 April 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
Budget $5,000,000
Production Shenzhen Dian Chengguang Culture Media Co.
Also known as
Kuang Bao Ju Xi, The Lizard, Crazy Lizard, Guerra De Mutantes, Sisalik, 狂暴巨蜥

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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