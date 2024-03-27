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4.1
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The Lizard
4.1
The Lizard
, 2024
Kuang Bao Ju Xi
China / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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4.1
Synopsis
A young man climbs into the mountains to pick up a meteorite that has fallen there and is killed by something. The "thing" descends to the village and begins to eat the inhabitants one by one, terrorizing the entire island.
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Cast
Bo Yuen Chan
Yang Yuxi
Sammy Sum
Yixue Cao
Tao Jingyi
Director
Cecil Man Ching Cheng
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
27 March 2024
Release date
27 March 2024
China
9 April 2026
Kazakhstan
18+
Budget
$5,000,000
Production
Shenzhen Dian Chengguang Culture Media Co.
Also known as
Kuang Bao Ju Xi, The Lizard, Crazy Lizard, Guerra De Mutantes, Sisalik, 狂暴巨蜥
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Film rating
4.1
Rate
10
votes
4.1
IMDb
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