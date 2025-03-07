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Poster of The Librarians
7.7
Kinoafisha Films The Librarians
7.7

The Librarians

, 2025
The Librarians
USA / Crime, Documentary, Drama / 18+
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Poster of The Librarians
7.7
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Synopsis

As an unprecedented wave of book banning is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy.

Cast

Suzette Baker
Becky Calzada
Carolyn Foote
Martha Hickson
Amanda Jones
Marie Masferrer
Director Kim A. Snyder
Writer Jack Youngelson, Leo Munoz, X Gonzalez
Composer Nico Muhly
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 March 2025
Release date
10 October 2025 Great Britain 15
Worldwide Gross $336,297
Production Doc Society, Artemis Rising Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions
Also known as
The Librarians, E.E.U.U.: censura en las bibliotecas

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
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