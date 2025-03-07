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7.7
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The Librarians
7.7
The Librarians
, 2025
The Librarians
USA / Crime, Documentary, Drama / 18+
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7.7
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Synopsis
As an unprecedented wave of book banning is sparked in Texas, Florida, and beyond, librarians under siege join forces as unlikely defenders fighting for intellectual freedom on the front lines of democracy.
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Cast
Suzette Baker
Becky Calzada
Carolyn Foote
Martha Hickson
Amanda Jones
Marie Masferrer
Director
Kim A. Snyder
Writer
Jack Youngelson
,
Leo Munoz
,
X Gonzalez
Composer
Nico Muhly
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 March 2025
Release date
10 October 2025
Great Britain
15
Worldwide Gross
$336,297
Production
Doc Society, Artemis Rising Productions, Cuomo Cole Productions
Also known as
The Librarians, E.E.U.U.: censura en las bibliotecas
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Film rating
7.7
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10
votes
7.7
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Stills
Quotes
Jeffrey Dove
I call it wicked genius.
Showtimes
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