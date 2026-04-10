Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
8.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Dacoit: A Love Story
8.1
Dacoit: A Love Story
, 2026
Dacoit: A Love Story
India / Action, Drama, Romantic
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.1
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A man is convicted for a crime he didn't commit owing to a betrayal by his better half. He hunts her down seeking vengeance, as their stories intertwine with a series of robberies.
Expand
Cast
Adivi Sesh
Mrunal Thakur
Prakash Raj
Sunil
Atul Kulkarni
Zayn Marie Khan
Director
Shaneil Deo
Writer
Adivi Sesh
,
Abburi Ravi
,
Yash Eshawari
Composer
Gyaani
,
Bheems Ceciroleo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
World premiere
10 April 2026
Release date
10 April 2026
India
17 April 2026
Lithuania
N13
10 April 2026
Nepal
10 April 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$172,841
Production
Annapurna Studios, S.S. Creations, Suniel Narang Productions
Also known as
Dacoit: A Love Story, डकैत: एक प्रेम कथा
More
Film rating
8.1
Rate
15
votes
8.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree