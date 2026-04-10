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Poster of Dacoit: A Love Story
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Dacoit: A Love Story
8.1

Dacoit: A Love Story

, 2026
Dacoit: A Love Story
India / Action, Drama, Romantic
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Poster of Dacoit: A Love Story
8.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A man is convicted for a crime he didn't commit owing to a betrayal by his better half. He hunts her down seeking vengeance, as their stories intertwine with a series of robberies.

Cast

Adivi Sesh
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur
Prakash Raj
Sunil
Atul Kulkarni
Zayn Marie Khan
Director Shaneil Deo
Writer Adivi Sesh, Abburi Ravi, Yash Eshawari
Composer Gyaani, Bheems Ceciroleo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
World premiere 10 April 2026
Release date
10 April 2026 India
17 April 2026 Lithuania N13
10 April 2026 Nepal
10 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $172,841
Production Annapurna Studios, S.S. Creations, Suniel Narang Productions
Also known as
Dacoit: A Love Story, डकैत: एक प्रेम कथा

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
8.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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