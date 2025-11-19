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Poster of Jean Valjean
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Kinoafisha Films Jean Valjean
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Jean Valjean

, 2025
Jean Valjean
France / Drama, History / 18+
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Poster of Jean Valjean
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Synopsis

Jean Valjean is released from prison after nineteen years of hard labor, violence, and suffering. Filled with anger and a deep sense of injustice, he has become a dangerous man who trusts no one and nothing. When he arrives in a small village in Provence, he is repeatedly turned away. Desperate, he unknowingly finds refuge at the house of Bishop Bienvenu, who lives simply, with his sister and a single servant. There, he is surprised by their warm welcome, and his inner demons start to waver. But the temptation to be what society sees in him still haunts him, and he steals the Bishop’s silverware. When the police ultimately catches him, the Bishop forgives him and gifts him the candlesticks. This acts becomes the starting point of Jean Valjean’ transformation into a new man who reclaims his humanity.

Cast

Grégory Gadebois
Grégory Gadebois
Bernard Campan
Bernard Campan
Isabelle Carr&#233;
Isabelle Carré
Alexandra Lamy
Alexandra Lamy
Loup Cousteil
Dominique Pinon
Dominique Pinon
Director Éric Besnard
Writer Éric Besnard, Victor Hugo
Composer Christophe Julien
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 November 2025
Release date
19 November 2025 France
2 April 2026 Germany 12
16 July 2026 Portugal
27 February 2026 Spain
Budget €6,940,000
Worldwide Gross $3,027,502
Production Radar Films, France 3 Cinéma, Ciné+OCS
Also known as
Jean Valjean, Les Misérables - Die Geschichte von Jean Valjean, Los miserables: El origen, Os Miseráveis: Jean Valjean

Film rating

6.1
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6.2 IMDb
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