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Thankskilling Day
Thankskilling Day
, 2025
Thankskilling Day
Czechia / Horror / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
Thankskilling Day follows six foreign students in Prague who trade a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for an adrenaline-fueled escape game-only to find themselves fighting for survival.
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Cast
Sára Korbelová
Sara
Aneta Kernová
Nicky
Tomáš Weber
Mark
Ján Jackuliak
Vladimír Polívka
Tomas
Jana Findlay
Amy
Fabio Morelli
Antonio
Darren Jenkins-Johnston
Ben
Director
Jc Kovár
,
Petr Kubik
Writer
Jc Kovár
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Ayra productions, Regner Kovar Pictures
Also known as
Thankskilling Day
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Best Films of 2025
Updated 30 March 2026
Showtimes
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