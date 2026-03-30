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Poster of Thankskilling Day
Kinoafisha Films Thankskilling Day

Thankskilling Day

, 2025
Thankskilling Day
Czechia / Horror / 18+
Poster of Thankskilling Day

Synopsis

Thankskilling Day follows six foreign students in Prague who trade a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for an adrenaline-fueled escape game-only to find themselves fighting for survival.

Cast

Sára Korbelová
Sára Korbelová
Sara
Aneta Kernová
Nicky
Tomáš Weber
Mark
Ján Jackuliak
Vladimír Polívka
Tomas
Jana Findlay
Amy
Fabio Morelli
Antonio
Darren Jenkins-Johnston
Ben
Director Jc Kovár, Petr Kubik
Writer Jc Kovár
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Ayra productions, Regner Kovar Pictures
Also known as
Thankskilling Day

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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