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Poster of Rose of Nevada
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Rose of Nevada
6.8

Rose of Nevada

, 2025
Rose of Nevada
Great Britain / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of Rose of Nevada
6.8
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

A mysterious boat returns to a village 30 years after vanishing. Two men join its crew hoping for better fortune. After one voyage, they find themselves transported back in time, mistaken for the original crew.

Cast

George MacKay
George MacKay
Nick
Callum Turner
Callum Turner
Liam
Rosalind Eleazar
Rosalind Eleazar
Francis Magee
Francis Magee
Yana Penrose
Jess and Linsey
Edward Rowe
Mary Woodvine
Emily Daglish-Laine
Morvah
Director Mark Jenkin
Writer Mark Jenkin
Composer Mark Jenkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 August 2025
Release date
24 April 2026 Great Britain 15
24 April 2026 Ireland 15A
19 June 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,174,100
Production BFI Films, Bosena, Film4 Productions
Also known as
Rose of Nevada, Nevados rožė, Ρόδον της Νεβάδας, Роза Невады, 謎航

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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