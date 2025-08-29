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6.8
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Rose of Nevada
6.8
Rose of Nevada
, 2025
Rose of Nevada
Great Britain / Drama, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
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6.8
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Synopsis
A mysterious boat returns to a village 30 years after vanishing. Two men join its crew hoping for better fortune. After one voyage, they find themselves transported back in time, mistaken for the original crew.
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Cast
George MacKay
Nick
Callum Turner
Liam
Rosalind Eleazar
Francis Magee
Yana Penrose
Jess and Linsey
Edward Rowe
Mary Woodvine
Emily Daglish-Laine
Morvah
Director
Mark Jenkin
Writer
Mark Jenkin
Composer
Mark Jenkin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
29 August 2025
Release date
24 April 2026
Great Britain
15
24 April 2026
Ireland
15A
19 June 2026
USA
Worldwide Gross
$1,174,100
Production
BFI Films, Bosena, Film4 Productions
Also known as
Rose of Nevada, Nevados rožė, Ρόδον της Νεβάδας, Роза Невады, 謎航
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 23 July 2026
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Showtimes
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