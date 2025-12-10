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Poster of Open Season 2
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Open Season 2
5.6

Open Season 2

, 2025
Chasse gardée 2
France / Comedy / 18+
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Poster of Open Season 2
5.6
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Synopsis

Two years after moving to the French countryside and seeing hunting banned, Adelaide and Simon discover that living close to nature can be rewarding, peaceful... and unbelievably boring. Desperate to make new friends, they're overjoyed when Bernard's witty, wealthy son Stan and his smart, aristocratic wife Bennie move to town—with kids the same age as theirs. But what seems like a gift from heaven turns out to be a Trojan horse: Stan and Bennie are die-hard coursers, determined to hunt on horseback with their hounds wherever they please. Chaos ensues. The clash becomes a full-blown war as Stan buys up land, bribes the locals, and plans to turn the forest into a playground for the ultra-rich. With help from Bernard and his old hunting buddies, can Addie and Simon rally the villagers and spark a rural revolt to save their peaceful corner of the world?

Cast

Didier Bourdon
Didier Bourdon
Bernard
Camille Lou
Camille Lou
Adélaïde
Hakim Jemili
Hakim Jemili
Simon
Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
Gaspard
Guillaume Bouchede
Guillaume Bouchede
Boris
Isabelle Candelier
Isabelle Candelier
Olivia
Jean-François Cayrey
Michel
Maxime Gasteuil
Stan
Chantal Ladesou
Chantal Ladesou
André Penvern
André
Julien Pestel
Julien Pestel
Benjamin
Elie Semoun
Elie Semoun
Director Frédéric Forestier, Antonin Fourlon
Writer Antonin Fourlon
Composer Erwann Chandon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 10 December 2025
Release date
10 December 2025 France
23 July 2026 Portugal
20 March 2026 Romania
2 April 2026 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $9,788,446
Production Curiosa Films, Starman Films, Studio TF1
Also known as
Chasse gardée 2, Mais Uma Época de Caça, Open Season 2, Vadászidény 2.

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 16 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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