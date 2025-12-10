Two years after moving to the French countryside and seeing hunting banned, Adelaide and Simon discover that living close to nature can be rewarding, peaceful... and unbelievably boring. Desperate to make new friends, they're overjoyed when Bernard's witty, wealthy son Stan and his smart, aristocratic wife Bennie move to town—with kids the same age as theirs. But what seems like a gift from heaven turns out to be a Trojan horse: Stan and Bennie are die-hard coursers, determined to hunt on horseback with their hounds wherever they please. Chaos ensues. The clash becomes a full-blown war as Stan buys up land, bribes the locals, and plans to turn the forest into a playground for the ultra-rich. With help from Bernard and his old hunting buddies, can Addie and Simon rally the villagers and spark a rural revolt to save their peaceful corner of the world?