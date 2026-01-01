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About
Filmography
Chantal Ladesou
Chantal Ladesou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chantal Ladesou
Chantal Ladesou
Chantal Ladesou
Date of Birth
5 May 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Max and the Junkmen
(1971)
6.9
3 days max
(2023)
6.7
Super-héros malgré lui
(2022)
Filmography
4.1
Bald Is the New Black
Certains l'aiment chauve
Comedy
2025, France
Watch trailer
5.6
Open Season 2
Chasse gardée 2
Comedy
2025, France
6.9
3 days max
3 jours max
Comedy
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Chasse gardée
Chasse gardée
Comedy
2023, Belgium / France
5.3
Maison De Retraite 2
Maison de retraite 2
Comedy
2023, France
5.1
Jeff Panacloc : À la poursuite de Jean-Marc
Jeff Panacloc : À la poursuite de Jean-Marc
Comedy
2023, France
6.7
Super-héros malgré lui
Super-héros malgré lui
Action, Comedy
2022, France
5.2
30 jours max
30 jours max
Action, Comedy, Crime
2020, France
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