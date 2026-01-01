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Chantal Ladesou
Chantal Ladesou Chantal Ladesou
Kinoafisha Persons Chantal Ladesou

Chantal Ladesou

Chantal Ladesou

Date of Birth
5 May 1948
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
176 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Max and the Junkmen 7.3
Max and the Junkmen (1971)
3 days max 6.9
3 days max (2023)
Super-héros malgré lui 6.7
Super-héros malgré lui (2022)

Filmography

Bald Is the New Black 4.1
Bald Is the New Black Certains l'aiment chauve
Comedy 2025, France
Watch trailer
Open Season 2 5.6
Open Season 2 Chasse gardée 2
Comedy 2025, France
3 days max 6.9
3 days max 3 jours max
Comedy 2023, France
Watch trailer
Chasse gardée 6.2
Chasse gardée Chasse gardée
Comedy 2023, Belgium / France
Maison De Retraite 2 5.3
Maison De Retraite 2 Maison de retraite 2
Comedy 2023, France
Jeff Panacloc : À la poursuite de Jean-Marc 5.1
Jeff Panacloc : À la poursuite de Jean-Marc Jeff Panacloc : À la poursuite de Jean-Marc
Comedy 2023, France
Super-héros malgré lui 6.7
Super-héros malgré lui Super-héros malgré lui
Action, Comedy 2022, France
30 jours max 5.2
30 jours max 30 jours max
Action, Comedy, Crime 2020, France
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