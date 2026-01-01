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8.6
Kinoafisha
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Learning You
8.6
Learning You
, 2026
Learning You
USA / Drama
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8.6
Synopsis
When an architect embarks on a Christmas road trip with his autistic son, their journey of struggle and hope inspires a billionaire developer who has an autistic son of his own.
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Cast
Cameron Arnett
Daniel Roebuck
Stacy Haiduk
Kiley Opsal
Brett Varvel
Julie Piekarski
Director
Tyler Sansom
Writer
Brad J. Silverman
,
J Wayne Davidson
,
Justen Overlander
,
Tyler Sansom
Composer
Jonathan Bartz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2026
Budget
$500,000
Production
First Capital Films, A Channel of Peace, Stewbean Productions
Also known as
Learning You
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Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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