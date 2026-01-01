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Poster of Learning You
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Learning You
8.6

Learning You

, 2026
Learning You
USA / Drama
Poster of Learning You
8.6

Synopsis

When an architect embarks on a Christmas road trip with his autistic son, their journey of struggle and hope inspires a billionaire developer who has an autistic son of his own.

Cast

Cameron Arnett
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Stacy Haiduk
Kiley Opsal
Brett Varvel
Julie Piekarski
Director Tyler Sansom
Writer Brad J. Silverman, J Wayne Davidson, Justen Overlander, Tyler Sansom
Composer Jonathan Bartz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2026
Budget $500,000
Production First Capital Films, A Channel of Peace, Stewbean Productions
Also known as
Learning You

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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