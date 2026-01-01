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Poster of Faces of Death
6.4
Faces of Death - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Faces of Death
6.4

Faces of Death

, 2026
Faces of Death
USA / Horror
Trailers
Poster of Faces of Death
6.4
Faces of Death - trailer
Faces of Death  trailer

Synopsis

A moderator on an internet video-sharing platform stumbles across a potential snuff film ring hidden in the depths of the site's content. Are these gruesome videos merely a morbid work of shock-value fiction, or something all too horribly real?

Cast

Dacre Montgomery
Dacre Montgomery
Charli XCX
Charli XCX
Barbie Ferreira
Barbie Ferreira
Jermaine Fowler
J.J. Totah
J.J. Totah
Jared Bankens
Director Daniel Goldhaber
Writer Daniel Goldhaber, Isa Mazzei
Composer Gavin Brivik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $2,148,534
Production Angry Films, BT Productions, Divide/Conquer
Also known as
Faces of Death, Лики смерти

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Faces of Death - trailer
Faces of Death Trailer
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