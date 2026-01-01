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6.4
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Faces of Death
6.4
Faces of Death
, 2026
Faces of Death
USA / Horror
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6.4
Faces of Death
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
A moderator on an internet video-sharing platform stumbles across a potential snuff film ring hidden in the depths of the site's content. Are these gruesome videos merely a morbid work of shock-value fiction, or something all too horribly real?
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Cast
Dacre Montgomery
Charli XCX
Barbie Ferreira
Jermaine Fowler
J.J. Totah
Jared Bankens
Director
Daniel Goldhaber
Writer
Daniel Goldhaber
,
Isa Mazzei
Composer
Gavin Brivik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$2,148,534
Production
Angry Films, BT Productions, Divide/Conquer
Also known as
Faces of Death, Лики смерти
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
15
votes
6.5
IMDb
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Faces of Death
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Quotes
Arthur
It is the attention economy. And baby, business is booming.
Showtimes
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