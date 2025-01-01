Charli XCX

Menu
Date of Birth
2 August 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.8
Bottoms
(2023)
0.0
Mother Mary
0.0
The Moment
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Music
Year
All
2023
All
3
Films
3
Composer
2
Producer
1
6.8
Bottoms
Bottoms
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
Mother Mary
Mother Mary
Drama, Music
, Germany / USA
The Moment
The Moment
, USA
