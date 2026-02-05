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Gashyqpyn sagan
7.3
Gashyqpyn sagan
, 2026
Gashyqpyn sagan
Kazakhstan / Romantic
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122
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16
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7.3
Going
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Gashyqpyn sagan
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Sagizbai Karabalin
Zhasulan Kopbergen
Adelina Eralieva
Mansur Serikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026
Kazakhstan
16+
16 April 2026
Kyrgyzstan
18+
Film rating
7.3
Rate
14
votes
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