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Poster of Эрке Кыз
Kinoafisha Films Эрке Кыз

Эрке Кыз

, 2026
Эрке Кыз
Kyrgyzstan / Drama
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Poster of Эрке Кыз
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Cast

Begaiym Asankulova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan 14+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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