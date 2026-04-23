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Poster of Мафия: Миллиондор изи
Kinoafisha Films Мафия: Миллиондор изи

Мафия: Миллиондор изи

, 2026
Мафия: Миллиондор изи
Kyrgyzstan / Drama, Crime
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Poster of Мафия: Миллиондор изи
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Cast

Bakbolot Konurbaev
Bayastan Koldoshaly
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Nyshanbek Zhubanov
Nyshanbek Zhubanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
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