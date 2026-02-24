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7.5
Kinoafisha
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On Silver Heels
7.5
On Silver Heels
, 2026
On Silver Heels
Estonia / Documentary
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7.5
Synopsis
Determined amateur female hockey players revive Estonia's national team to make history at the World Championships.
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Cast
Inguna Lukasevica
Margaret Neering
Aleksandra Olga Seppar
Katrin Talvak
Triinu Tuvike
Janika Väliste
Writer
Georgius Misjura
Composer
Rando Arand
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
Vita Pictura
Also known as
On Silver Heels, Hõbekontsadel, На серебряных каблуках
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
13
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes
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