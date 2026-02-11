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7.8
Kinoafisha
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Tu Yaa Main
7.8
Tu Yaa Main
, 2026
Tu Yaa Main
India / Romantic, Thriller
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7.8
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Synopsis
A wannabe rapper from the outskirts of Mumbai and an affluent influencer elope to a coastal town, only to find themselves trapped in the pool of a derelict resort fighting for survival against the wrath of a ferocious crocodile.
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Cast
Shanaya Kapoor
Avani Shah aka Miss Vanity
Adarsh Gourav
Maruti aka Flo Para
Parul Gulati
Laira
Tanishq Shelare
Mechanic
Amruta Khanvilkar
Sulochana
Kshitee Jog
Mrs. Kadam
Shrikant Yadav
Inspector Tawde
Ashok Kangude
Pintya
Sanjay Appan
Jaggu
Amrutha Srinivasan
Tara
Parvathy Thiruvothu
Rajasi Anant Kinjalaskar
Sonali Kadam
Director
Bejoy Nambiar
Writer
Abhishek Bandekar
,
Himanshu Sharma
Composer
Prateek Rajagopal
,
Lalit Pandit
,
DRJ Sohail
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
10 April 2026
World premiere
11 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026
Great Britain
15
28 May 2026
Guatemala
13 February 2026
India
U/A 16+
21 May 2026
Panama
26 March 2026
Peru
10 April 2026
Spain
16
13 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$25,693
Production
Colour Yellow Productions, Bhanushali Studios Limited
Also known as
Tu Yaa Main, El último depredador, El último depredador:, Tú o yo, Você ou eu?
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
15
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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