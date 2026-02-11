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Poster of Tu Yaa Main
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Tu Yaa Main
7.8

Tu Yaa Main

, 2026
Tu Yaa Main
India / Romantic, Thriller
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Not going 0
Poster of Tu Yaa Main
7.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A wannabe rapper from the outskirts of Mumbai and an affluent influencer elope to a coastal town, only to find themselves trapped in the pool of a derelict resort fighting for survival against the wrath of a ferocious crocodile.

Cast

Shanaya Kapoor
Avani Shah aka Miss Vanity
Adarsh Gourav
Adarsh Gourav
Maruti aka Flo Para
Parul Gulati
Laira
Tanishq Shelare
Mechanic
Amruta Khanvilkar
Sulochana
Kshitee Jog
Mrs. Kadam
Shrikant Yadav
Inspector Tawde
Ashok Kangude
Pintya
Sanjay Appan
Jaggu
Amrutha Srinivasan
Tara
Parvathy Thiruvothu
Rajasi Anant Kinjalaskar
Sonali Kadam
Director Bejoy Nambiar
Writer Abhishek Bandekar, Himanshu Sharma
Composer Prateek Rajagopal, Lalit Pandit, DRJ Sohail
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 10 April 2026
World premiere 11 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026 Great Britain 15
28 May 2026 Guatemala
13 February 2026 India U/A 16+
21 May 2026 Panama
26 March 2026 Peru
10 April 2026 Spain 16
13 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $25,693
Production Colour Yellow Productions, Bhanushali Studios Limited
Also known as
Tu Yaa Main, El último depredador, El último depredador:, Tú o yo, Você ou eu?

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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