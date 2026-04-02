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Poster of Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
7.3
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
7.3

Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day

, 2024
Gato Galactico e o Feitiço do Tempo
Brazil / Fantasy
Trailers
Going 1
Not going 3
Poster of Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
7.3
Going 1
Not going 3
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day - trailer in russian
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day  trailer in russian

Synopsis

A new adventure full of mystery with the Galactic Cat. Roni wins a magic watch and ends up in an enchanted village, where children are disappearing. With his friends, he will face the powerful Perpétuo and save Cronópolis

Cast

Adriano Arbool
Adriano Arbool
Gabriela Cywinski
Gabriela Cywinski
Ronaldo de Azevedo
Ronaldo de Azevedo
Blota Filho
Blota Filho
Daniel Infantini
Daniel Infantini
Bruno Krieger
Bruno Krieger
Director Rodrigo Zan
Writer Sérgio Barbosa, André Brandt, Gui Cintra, Rodrigo Moura
Composer Vanessa Alves, Guilherme De Godoy Picolo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026 Russia Кинотайм
Budget $300,000
Worldwide Gross $1,499
Production Dreambox Studios
Also known as
Gato Galactico e o Feitiço do Tempo

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day - trailer in russian
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day Trailer in russian
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