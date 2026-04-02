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Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
7.3
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
, 2024
Gato Galactico e o Feitiço do Tempo
Brazil / Fantasy
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Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Synopsis
A new adventure full of mystery with the Galactic Cat. Roni wins a magic watch and ends up in an enchanted village, where children are disappearing. With his friends, he will face the powerful Perpétuo and save Cronópolis
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Cast
Adriano Arbool
Gabriela Cywinski
Ronaldo de Azevedo
Blota Filho
Daniel Infantini
Bruno Krieger
Director
Rodrigo Zan
Writer
Sérgio Barbosa
,
André Brandt
,
Gui Cintra
,
Rodrigo Moura
Composer
Vanessa Alves
,
Guilherme De Godoy Picolo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
2 April 2026
Release date
2 April 2026
Russia
Кинотайм
Budget
$300,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,499
Production
Dreambox Studios
Also known as
Gato Galactico e o Feitiço do Tempo
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
11
votes
7.6
IMDb
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Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
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