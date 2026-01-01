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Filmography
Lucas Salles
Lucas Salles
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucas Salles
Lucas Salles
Lucas Salles
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
(2024)
Tickets
6.4
Pluft
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2024
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.2
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day
Gato Galactico e o Feitiço do Tempo
Fantasy
2024, Brazil
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
Pluft
Pluft
Comedy, Family, Fantasy
2022, Brazil
Watch trailer
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