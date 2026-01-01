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Lucas Salles
Lucas Salles Lucas Salles
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Salles

Lucas Salles

Lucas Salles

Actor type
Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day 7.2
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day (2024)
Pluft 6.4
Pluft (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day 7.2
Galactic Cat and the Groundhog Day Gato Galactico e o Feitiço do Tempo
Fantasy 2024, Brazil
Watch trailer
Tickets
Pluft 6.4
Pluft Pluft
Comedy, Family, Fantasy 2022, Brazil
Watch trailer
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