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Poster of Bir tup alma agashy
Bir tup alma agashy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Bir tup alma agashy

Bir tup alma agashy

, 2026
Bir tup alma agashy
Kazakhstan / Drama
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Poster of Bir tup alma agashy
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Bir tup alma agashy - Trailer
Bir tup alma agashy  Trailer

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 4 February 2026

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Bir tup alma agashy - Trailer
Bir tup alma agashy Trailer
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