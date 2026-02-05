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Poster of Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kopy v kino

Kopy v kino

, 2026
Kopy v kino
Kazakhstan / Comedy
Trailers
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Poster of Kopy v kino
Going 10
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Kopy v kino - Trailer
Kopy v kino  Trailer

Cast

Abzal Garifullin
Tolepbergen Baisakalov
Yerlan Primbetov
Erken Gubashev
Erken Gubashev
Tamara Turava
Tamara Turava
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

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Updated 4 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Kopy v kino - Trailer
Kopy v kino Trailer
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