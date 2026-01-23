Menu
Baby Girl
Baby Girl
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
It was a special day in hospital attendant Sanal’s life: his wife, who had been working abroad for many years was finally coming home to be with him and their child, who she had missed dearly. Now their little family would be complete.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$145,646
Production
Magic Frames
Also known as
Baby Girl
Director
Arun Varma
Cast
Nivin Pauly
Lijo Mol Jose
Sangeeth Prathap
Jaffer Idukki
Azees Nedumangad
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
