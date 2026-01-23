Menu
Baby Girl
It was a special day in hospital attendant Sanal’s life: his wife, who had been working abroad for many years was finally coming home to be with him and their child, who she had missed dearly. Now their little family would be complete.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 January 2026
Release date
23 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $145,646
Production Magic Frames
Also known as
Director
Arun Varma
Cast
Nivin Pauly
Lijo Mol Jose
Sangeeth Prathap
Jaffer Idukki
Azees Nedumangad
8.1
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
