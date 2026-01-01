Jane Taylor, a librarian, has lost her job. Depressed and suicidal, she decides to take a final wonderful trip to Costa Rica before swallowing a bottle of pills. Once there, she meets a younger man, Juan, a vibrant tour guide who takes her on an unexpected journey filled with adventure and romance.
CountryCosta Rica / USA
Runtime1 hour 31 minutes
Production year2015
ProductionMano a Mano Films, Classic Films, Movie Trailer House
Also known as
After Words, Pura Vida, Kütüphaneci, The Librarian, Библиотекарь
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Title Card[Title card]
Title CardThe best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere they can be quiet, alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel all as it should be. -Anne Frank -for Baba Lily