After Words

After Words

After Words 18+
Synopsis

Jane Taylor, a librarian, has lost her job. Depressed and suicidal, she decides to take a final wonderful trip to Costa Rica before swallowing a bottle of pills. Once there, she meets a younger man, Juan, a vibrant tour guide who takes her on an unexpected journey filled with adventure and romance.
Country Costa Rica / USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2015
Production Mano a Mano Films, Classic Films, Movie Trailer House
Also known as
After Words, Pura Vida, Kütüphaneci, The Librarian, Библиотекарь
Director
Juan Feldman
Cast
Marcia Gay Harden
Marcia Gay Harden
Ron Canada
Óscar Jaenada
Óscar Jaenada
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega
6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Quotes
Title Card [Title card]
Title Card The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere they can be quiet, alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel all as it should be. -Anne Frank -for Baba Lily
