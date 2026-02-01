Menu
Chase Atlantic: Lost in Heaven

Synopsis

Chase Atlantic's concert film captures their epic O2 Arena show closing the LOST IN HEAVEN Tour. The Australian trio, plus touring members, showcase years of growth that led to filling major venues and earning billions of streams.
Country USA / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 February 2026
Release date
18 February 2026 Lithuania
Production Fortress Studios, Veeps
Also known as
Director
Becky Garner
Cast
Christian Anthony
Chase Atlantic
Jesse Boyle
Clinton Cave
Mitchel Cave
