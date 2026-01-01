Menu
Russian
El mal hijo

El mal hijo
Synopsis

Una abuela y su nieto Rubén de once años atraviesan los campos infinitos de limoneros, lo lleva a una vieja caseta de labriegos, la Pascuala tiene secuestrado a su propio hijo, padre de Rubén.
Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production AF Films
El mal hijo
Director
Jaime Lorente
Jaime Lorente
Cast
Hugo Arbues
Susi Sánchez
Abel de la Fuente
Óscar de la Fuente
Miguel Ángel Puro
0.0
Rate 0 vote
