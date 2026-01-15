Menu
Colonia

My Father's Scent 18+
Synopsis

Over the course of one long night, a father and his son each discover many secrets about the other, and together they try to overcome all the differences of the past and move forward.
Country Egypt / Norway / France / Saudi Arabia / Sweden / Qatar
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 January 2026
Release date
15 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $3,727
Production Film-Clinic, ArtKhana Corporation
Also known as
My Father's Scent
Director
Mohamed Siam
Cast
Ahmed Malek
Kamel El Basha
Mayan El Sayed
Donia Maher
Abed Anani
7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
