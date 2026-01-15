Menu
Colonia
Colonia
My Father's Scent
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Over the course of one long night, a father and his son each discover many secrets about the other, and together they try to overcome all the differences of the past and move forward.
Expand
Country
Egypt / Norway / France / Saudi Arabia / Sweden / Qatar
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
15 January 2026
Release date
15 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$3,727
Production
Film-Clinic, ArtKhana Corporation
Also known as
My Father's Scent
Director
Mohamed Siam
Cast
Ahmed Malek
Kamel El Basha
Mayan El Sayed
Donia Maher
Abed Anani
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
