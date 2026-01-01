Menu
Cruzados
Synopsis

Set during the economic crisis, a group of robbers breaks into a Madrid bank, sparking a tense game of deception, fear, and survival where every choice matters and everyone is running from more than just the law.
Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production Bambú Producciones
Also known as
Director
Daniel Sánchez Arévalo
Cast
Álvaro Cervantes
Laia Costa
Karra Elejalde
Lluís Homar
Tamar Novas
