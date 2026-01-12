Menu
Poster of Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu
Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Synopsis

National security officer Vara Prasad, separated from his wife and children for six years, longs for a chance to reunite with them. Prasad gets a second chance when he’s assigned to protect his estranged wife and children from a vengeful ex-cop. In his fight to keep them safe, he also fights to earn back their trust and love.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 36 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 January 2026
Release date
12 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $853,168
Production Gold Box Entertainment, Shine Screens
Also known as
Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu, #ChiruAnil, #Mega157, #MegaVictoryMass, #MSG, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu
Director
Anil Ravipudi
Cast
Chiranjeevi
Nayanthara
Nayanthara
Catherine Tresa
Venkatesh Daggubati
Vtv Ganesh
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
