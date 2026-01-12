National security officer Vara Prasad, separated from his wife and children for six years, longs for a chance to reunite with them. Prasad gets a second chance when he’s assigned to protect his estranged wife and children from a vengeful ex-cop. In his fight to keep them safe, he also fights to earn back their trust and love.
CountryIndia
Runtime2 hours 36 minutes
Production year2026
World premiere12 January 2026
Release date
12 January 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross$853,168
ProductionGold Box Entertainment, Shine Screens
Also known as
Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu, #ChiruAnil, #Mega157, #MegaVictoryMass, #MSG, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu