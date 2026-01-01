Menu
Kharitat Ras Al Sana

Kharetat Raas Al Sana 18+
Synopsis

A woman with Down syndrome embarks on a challenging journey with her niece to find the missing mother, facing hardships that test her strength and determination.
Country Egypt
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 1 January 2026
Release date
1 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $20,090
Production Artists Union For Cinema & Video, Scoop Art Production
Also known as
Kharetat Raas Al Sana
Director
Ramy El Gendy
Cast
Riham Abdel Ghafour
Mostafa Abo Sriea
Asma Abulyazeid
Mohamed Mamdouh
Hanady Mehanna
Cast and Crew

Film rating

2.8
Rate 12 votes
3.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
