Kinoafisha Films Silk Stockings

Silk Stockings

Silk Stockings 18+
Synopsis

After three bumbling Soviet agents fail in their mission to retrieve a straying Soviet composer from Paris, the beautiful, ultra-serious Ninotchka is sent to complete their mission and to retrieve them. She starts out condemning the decadent West, but gradually falls under its spell—with the help of an American movie producer. A remake of Ninotchka (1939).
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1957
Budget $1,853,463
Worldwide Gross $9,755
Production Loew's, Arthur Freed Productions
Also known as
Silk Stockings, Meias de Seda, Muñeca de seda, Seidenstrümpfe, Silkestrømper, Ena zevgari metaxotes kaltses, İpek çoraplar, Jedwabne pończoszki, La bella de Moscú, La bella di Mosca, La belle de Moscou, La Belle de Moscow, Selyemharisnya, Silkesstrumpan, Silkkisukat, Копринени чорапи, Шелковые чулки, 玻璃絲襪, 紙醉金迷, 絹の靴下
Director
Rouben Mamoulian
Cast
Fred Astaire
Cyd Charisse
Janis Paige
Peter Lorre
George Tobias
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Bibinski, Commisar [reading a telegram] Former commissar on extended leave of absence. Envoy extraordinary arrives Friday, seven o'clock, with full power. Your authority cancelled herewith. Markovitch.
Ivanov Extended leave of ab-abscene?
Brankov, Commisar That means he's dead.
