After three bumbling Soviet agents fail in their mission to retrieve a straying Soviet composer from Paris, the beautiful, ultra-serious Ninotchka is sent to complete their mission and to retrieve them. She starts out condemning the decadent West, but gradually falls under its spell—with the help of an American movie producer. A remake of Ninotchka (1939).
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 57 minutes
Production year1957
Budget$1,853,463
Worldwide Gross$9,755
ProductionLoew's, Arthur Freed Productions
Also known as
Silk Stockings, Meias de Seda, Muñeca de seda, Seidenstrümpfe, Silkestrømper, Ena zevgari metaxotes kaltses, İpek çoraplar, Jedwabne pończoszki, La bella de Moscú, La bella di Mosca, La belle de Moscou, La Belle de Moscow, Selyemharisnya, Silkesstrumpan, Silkkisukat, Копринени чорапи, Шелковые чулки, 玻璃絲襪, 紙醉金迷, 絹の靴下