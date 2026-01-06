Menu
12 Hours in October

12 Hours in October 18+
Synopsis

Inspired by the events of October 7, 2023, the film depicts the separate points of view of different characters as they face the terror and chaos of the first twelve hours of that fateful day.
Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 6 January 2026
World premiere 6 January 2026
Production 2B Films
Also known as
12 Hours in October
Director
Danny A. Abeckaser
Danny A. Abeckaser
Cast
Doron Ben-David
Yaakov Zada-Daniel
Hadar Shitrit
Herzl Tobey
Montana Tucker
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
