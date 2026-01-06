Menu
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
12 Hours in October
12 Hours in October
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Inspired by the events of October 7, 2023, the film depicts the separate points of view of different characters as they face the terror and chaos of the first twelve hours of that fateful day.
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Online premiere
6 January 2026
World premiere
6 January 2026
Production
2B Films
Also known as
12 Hours in October
Director
Danny A. Abeckaser
Cast
Doron Ben-David
Yaakov Zada-Daniel
Hadar Shitrit
Herzl Tobey
Montana Tucker
Film rating
5.6
3.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
