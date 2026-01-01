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Poster of National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Kinoafisha Films National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses

National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses

, 2026
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Great Britain / Drama, Romantic, Comedy
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Poster of National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
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Synopsis

BAFTA Award-winner Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) joins Aidan Turner (Rivals) in a striking new staging of Christopher Hampton’s celebrated adaptation of the classic novel, where among the glittering salons of the super-rich, one misstep can mean ruin. Marquise de Merteuil is a master in the art of survival. Alongside the magnetic Vicomte de Valmont, they turn seduction into strategy and weaponise desire. But when their alliance collapses into rivalry, the battle between them threatens to destroy everyone in their path. Filmed live on stage at the National Theatre, Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) directs this thrilling game of love, lies, and social warfare.

Cast

Aidan Turner
Aidan Turner
Lesley Manville
Lesley Manville
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro
Darragh Hand
Cat Simmons
Hannah van der Westhuysen
Hannah van der Westhuysen
Director Marianne Elliott
Writer Christopher Hampton, Choderlos de Laclos
Composer Jasmin Kent Rodgman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 25 June 2026
Release date
11 July 2026 Germany
25 June 2026 Great Britain
Production Royal National Theatre
Also known as
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses

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