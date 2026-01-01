Menu
Marianne Elliott
Marianne Elliott
Date of Birth
27 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
9.0
Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika
(2017)
8.8
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
(2017)
7.5
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
(2012)
Filmography
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Great Britain
7.3
The Salt Path
The Salt Path
Drama
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
9
Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika
Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika
Theatrical
2017, Great Britain
8.8
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches
Theatrical
2017, Great Britain
7.5
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Detective, Drama
2012, Great Britain
6.6
Candyman
Candyman
Horror, Thriller, Drama
1992, USA / Great Britain
