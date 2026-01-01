Menu
Marianne Elliott
Kinoafisha Persons Marianne Elliott

Date of Birth
27 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika 9.0
Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika (2017)
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches 8.8
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches (2017)
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 7.5
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, Great Britain
The Salt Path 7.3
Drama 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Angels in America, Part Two: Perestroika 9
Theatrical 2017, Great Britain
Angels in America, Part One: Millenium Approaches 8.8
Theatrical 2017, Great Britain
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time 7.5
Detective, Drama 2012, Great Britain
Candyman 6.6
Horror, Thriller, Drama 1992, USA / Great Britain
