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Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro Monica Barbaro
Kinoafisha Persons Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro

Date of Birth
17 June 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Top Gun: Maverick 8.2
Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses 8.2
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses (2026)
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)

Filmography

Untitled Ocean's Prequel Untitled Ocean's Prequel
Crime, Thriller 2027, USA
Crime 101 7.2
Crime 101 Crime 101
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses 8.2
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2026, Great Britain
One Night Only 6.5
One Night Only One Night Only
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Watch trailer
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
Watch trailer
FUBAR 6.3
FUBAR
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2023, USA
Top Gun: Maverick 8.2
Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: Maverick
Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
The Cathedral 6.2
The Cathedral The Cathedral
Drama 2021, Italy / USA
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News about Monica Barbaro’s private life
Still from the film 'A Complete Unknown'
'A Complete Unknown': A Captivating Bob Dylan Biopic, Set for Blu-ray and DVD Release in Less Than 2 Months
Red Carpet Photos from the World Premiere of ‘A Complete Unknown’: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro Shine
Red Carpet Photos from the World Premiere of ‘A Complete Unknown’: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro Shine
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