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Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro
Monica Barbaro
Date of Birth
17 June 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Top Gun: Maverick
(2022)
8.2
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
(2026)
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
Filmography
Untitled Ocean's Prequel
Untitled Ocean's Prequel
Crime, Thriller
2027, USA
7.2
Crime 101
Crime 101
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
National Theatre Live: Les Liaisons Dangereuses
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Great Britain
6.5
One Night Only
One Night Only
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
A Complete Unknown
A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
FUBAR
Action, Thriller, Adventure
2023, USA
8.2
Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick
Action
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Cathedral
The Cathedral
Drama
2021, Italy / USA
Show more
News about Monica Barbaro’s private life
'A Complete Unknown': A Captivating Bob Dylan Biopic, Set for Blu-ray and DVD Release in Less Than 2 Months
Red Carpet Photos from the World Premiere of ‘A Complete Unknown’: Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro Shine
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