Sarvam Maya
1 poster
Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya 18+
Synopsis

A young Hindu priest finds himself in an unusual situation when he encounters a ghost. What begins as an unexpected entanglement takes him on a journey that challenges his beliefs, purpose, and everything he thought was real.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 December 2025
Release date
1 January 2026 Czechia
2 January 2026 Poland
25 December 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $3,663,580
Production Akhil Sathyan Films, Fire Fly Films
Also known as
Director
Akhil Sathyan
Cast
Nivin Pauly
Preity Mukhundhan
Aju Varghese
Althaf Salim
Vineeth
8.2
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
Best Films of 2025 
