Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Sarvam Maya
Sarvam Maya
Sarvam Maya
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
A young Hindu priest finds himself in an unusual situation when he encounters a ghost. What begins as an unexpected entanglement takes him on a journey that challenges his beliefs, purpose, and everything he thought was real.
Expand
Sarvam Maya
teaser
teaser
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 December 2025
Release date
1 January 2026
Czechia
2 January 2026
Poland
25 December 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$3,663,580
Production
Akhil Sathyan Films, Fire Fly Films
Also known as
Sarvam Maya
Director
Akhil Sathyan
Cast
Nivin Pauly
Preity Mukhundhan
Aju Varghese
Althaf Salim
Vineeth
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.2
Rate
14
votes
7.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Sarvam Maya
Teaser
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree