Aishe, a Uyghur woman trained by her military father, migrates to New York City where she finds herself laboring in Chinatown’s underground kitchens. She fatefully encounters Skinner, a young American soldier who has just returned from three tours in the Middle East. While falling in love, they discover the possibility of a better life together than the ones they believed they were destined to live alone.
ProductionAmazon MGM Studios, Finding Leo Productions, Orion Pictures
Also known as
Preparation for the Next Life, Ölüm Hazırlığı, Parmi les loups et les bandits, Preparação Para a Próxima Vida, Preparación para la otra vida, Preparación para la próxima vida, Vorbereitung auf das nächste Leben, Подготовка к следующей жизни