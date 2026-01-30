Menu
Preparation for the Next Life

Preparation for the Next Life 18+
Aishe, a Uyghur woman trained by her military father, migrates to New York City where she finds herself laboring in Chinatown’s underground kitchens. She fatefully encounters Skinner, a young American soldier who has just returned from three tours in the Middle East. While falling in love, they discover the possibility of a better life together than the ones they believed they were destined to live alone.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 January 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Worldwide Gross $45,001
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Finding Leo Productions, Orion Pictures
Also known as
Preparation for the Next Life, Ölüm Hazırlığı, Parmi les loups et les bandits, Preparação Para a Próxima Vida, Preparación para la otra vida, Preparación para la próxima vida, Vorbereitung auf das nächste Leben, Подготовка к следующей жизни
Director
Bing Liu
Cast
Fred Hechinger
James DiGiacomo
Michelle Mao
6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Preparation for the Next Life - trailer
Preparation for the Next Life Trailer
