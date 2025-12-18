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Poster of À la poursuite du Père Noël!
6.1
Kinoafisha Films À la poursuite du Père Noël!
6.1

À la poursuite du Père Noël!

, 2025
À la poursuite du Père Noël!
France, Luxembourg / Family / 18+
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Poster of À la poursuite du Père Noël!
6.1
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Synopsis

Zoé, an 8-year-old girl, wants to get a BB gun from Santa Claus to get revenge on Timothée, a classmate who annoys her by playing with his Lego robot. Her mother, Nadia, works for Timothée's parents, which complicates her quest for revenge. When she discovers that her Christmas wish hasn't been granted, Zoé is determined to find Santa and force him to grant her wish. And her luck changes when she hears an advertisement revealing that Santa Claus, in person, is on parade every day at Parc Enchanté, the famous amusement park...

Cast

Patrick Timsit
Patrick Timsit
Isabelle Nanty
Isabelle Nanty
Théa De Boeck
Zoé
Eugénie Anselin
Antoine Gouy
Antoine Gouy
Julien Sibre
Roukiata Ouedraogo
Roukiata Ouedraogo
Elisabeth Chuffart
Nassim Rachi
Béatrice Paquet
Director James Huth
Writer James Huth, Laurent Tirard, Benjamin Dupas, Sonja Shillito
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 18 December 2025
Release date
18 December 2025 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $1,143,062
Production les Films sur Mesure, SND Films, Bidibul Productions
Also known as
À la poursuite du Père Noël!, A Mikulás nyomában, Hl'adá sa: Santa, Hledá se: Santa, In Pursuit of Santa Claus!

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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