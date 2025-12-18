Zoé, an 8-year-old girl, wants to get a BB gun from Santa Claus to get revenge on Timothée, a classmate who annoys her by playing with his Lego robot. Her mother, Nadia, works for Timothée's parents, which complicates her quest for revenge. When she discovers that her Christmas wish hasn't been granted, Zoé is determined to find Santa and force him to grant her wish. And her luck changes when she hears an advertisement revealing that Santa Claus, in person, is on parade every day at Parc Enchanté, the famous amusement park...